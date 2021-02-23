No, Ginny & Georgia's Scott Porter Did Not Diss Gilmore Girls

Weitere : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

No shade to Gilmore Girls.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Scott Porter clarified what he meant when he said his new Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia, was "so much more" than Gilmore Girls. For those who don't follow Porter on Twitter and Instagram, on Jan. 25, the 41-year-old actor took to social media to promote the upcoming dramedy.

Alongside the show's key art, he wrote, "Y'all ain't ready for this show or for these two forces of nature @Brianne_Howey and Antonia Gentry). And no, we're NOT just like Gilmore Girls, we are so much MORE. #GinnyAndGeorgia drops February 24th on @netlix."

According to Porter, who plays Mayor Paul Randolph on Ginny & Georgia, he got himself "in trouble" as Gilmore Girls fans felt his comment was a dig at the beloved '00s comedy-drama. "I didn't mean it in the way that we are a greater some of its parts than Gilmore Girls was. What I meant was we have a lot of different storylines that Gilmore Girls would never have stepped into," Porter exclusively told E! News. "We deliver a different kind of storytelling. And, yes, the mother-daughter comparisons, of course, are right there."