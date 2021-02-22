Golden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Missed Out on Icy Park? Check Out These Super Cute Puffer Dupes

The puffer jacket trend is here to stay!

von Emily Spain Feb 22, 2021 21:44Tags
E-Comm: Puffer Jacket Trend RoundupE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's no surprise the trendy puffer jackets included in Beyoncé's latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection were among the first styles to sell out. Thankfully, the puffer jacket trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you missed out on the Beyoncé-approved jackets or need a new puffer for the chilly temperatures, retailers like Revolve, Free People, PrettyLittleThing offer an incredible selection of puffer jackets at great prices.

Scroll below for our 12 Icy Park dupes that will help you look fresh and stay warm!

Where to Buy Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park Drop Before It Sells Out!

Funnel Neck Metallic Puffer Jacket

This metallic jacket will add a touch of fun to any outfit! You're bound to get tons of compliments when you wear it.

$90
$44
boohoo

Velvet Puffer

If you're looking to combine this season's puffer jacket and velvet trends, this cozy jacket is for you. And it includes a reversible hood!

$248
$149
Alo Yoga

Maxi Funnel Neck Puffer

This winter white puffer is just like the Icy Park version! Not only will the longer length keep you warm, the versatile color is great for layering.

$130
$65
boohoo

Vegan Leather Mini Puffer

Leather puffer jackets are all the rage right now so you might as well snag this adorable style while it's on sale! Plus, take an extra 20% off at checkout.

$180
$120
Abercrombie & Fitch

Women Shiny Bandana Cropped Zip Up Puffer

Bandana prints are also super in! This one is only $30, and you'll look so trendy when you pair it with some mom jeans and sneakers.

$30
Amazon

Toast Society Luna Puffer Jacket

This puffer is what cozy dreams are made of! You'll look so stylish on and off the slopes.

$189
Revolve

Ultra Long Puffer

If you missed out on the long Icy Park puffers, this one is a great dupe! Score an extra 20% off at checkout!

$220
$60
Abercrombie & Fitch

Faux Leather Oversized Belted Hooded Puffer

Also available in tan, this belted puffer is great for those who prefer a more fitted jacket.

$105
$68
PrettyLittleThing

M2C Women's Winter Thickened High Stand Collar Puffer Down Jacket

Pretty in pink! This water-resistant jacket includes zippered handwarmer pockets so you can take your essentials with you on the go!

$55
Amazon

Dre Cocoon Puffer

We're obsessed with this sophisticated printed puffer jacket! It's great for mixing prints and layering.

$168
Free People

Blue Butterfly Print Reversible Zip Up Puffer Jacket

This cropped jacket is so fun! It will help you up your style game while keeping you warm.

$78
$50
PrettyLittleThing

Petite Grey Maxi Puffer Coat

If you missed out on getting the long Icy Park jackets, this one is similar! It will definitely come in handy for cold winter days.

$135
$87
PrettyLittleThing

Ready for more fashion inspo? Check out this $15 satin camisole that has 796 five-star Amazon reviews!

