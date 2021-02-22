Mama June Fights for Honey Boo Boo's Forgiveness in Mama June: Road to Redemption Trailer

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson can't dance away from this family drama.

On Monday, Feb. 22, WE tv announced a new series titled Mama June: Road to Redemption. Premiering this March, June Shannon aka "Mama June" will celebrate one year of sobriety. At the same time, she will have to fight to regain the trust of her daughters and closest friends.

In a sneak preview, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird made it clear that forgiving her mother won't just happen overnight.

"These last few years have been hell on our crazy family," she admitted. "We finally got mama to go to rehab, but was that really enough to get her life back together?"

The 21-year-old reality star continued, "She just wants us all to go back to the way things used to be. But after destroying our family, we aren't sure if we want her in our lives. We're all struggling with our own problems."