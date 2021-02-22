Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Shoddy Hit Piece" Allen v. Farrow

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn are speaking out about HBO's docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.
In a statement to Variety released by the couple's spokesperson—Woody's sister, producer Letty Aronson—the couple claimed the documentarians "had no interest in the truth."
"Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement continued. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so."
Amy Herdy, who produced Allen v. Farrow, told Variety she started reaching out to Allen's then-publicist, Leslee Dart, in 2018 to try to interview him for the docuseries.
"I reached out to his rep a few times to try and interview him then—and got crickets back," she said. "I know they got my request, because I was able to get an assistant on the phone saying, ‘You are getting my emails, right?' And she said yes. But they never responded."
The documentary, which premiered on Feb. 21, examines Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse accusations against her adoptive father Woody. It also explores Woody's custody battle with Mia Farrow and his relationship with Mia's adoptive daughter and his now wife of 23 years.
In 1992, when Dylan was 7 years old, she accused Woody of sexually assaulting her at the family's Connecticut country home. While Woody was investigated by the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and by New York State Child Welfare, he was never charged with abuse. He has also repeatedly denied the allegations over the years and continued to do so in his statement to Variety.
"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false," the statement continued. "Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO–which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."
The docuseries was directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. The first episode of the four-part series features interviews with Dylan, Mia, Fletcher Previn (Mia's son from her relationship with the late André Previn), family friend Priscilla Gilman and more.
"For the longest time I've been trying to set the record straight," Dylan said at one point, per Variety, later adding, "No matter what you think you know, it's just the tip of the iceberg."
