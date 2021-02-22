Dinner at Versailles, Private Jets and That Flower Wall: Revisit Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wedding

They'll always have Paris. And Florence.



After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have called it quits, with the beauty mogul filing for divorce on Feb. 19 after months of deliberation.



It was a break up the world seemed to know was coming, a source telling E! in January that "they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months." But for all the discussion around the impending moment, its arrival lacked the typical Kardashian-West fanfare. There were no paparazzi, no reporters and no, well, extravagance that so often followed them. In other words, it was the opposite of how their union began.

Because, back in 2014, on a sunny May Saturday in Europe, reality TV's reigning queen wed her prince in one of the most lavish weddings the world has seen. There was an impressive array of flowers, a standout Givenchy gown, a gilded carriage and a heaping dollop of speculation about whether a certain family member might attend. Sound a little familiar?