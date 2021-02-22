Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Texas Women's Shelter After Storm Damage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending support to Texas.
According to a tweet shared by the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a donation to help fix its facilities significantly damaged by the recent winter storms. In addition to providing safety, the shelter offers counseling and expert services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.
"Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the organization tweeted on Feb. 21. "Through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs. Thank you, Archewell Foundation."
Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, also thanked the couple for their help. "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs," she said in a statement obtained by E! News, "it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."
In addition to making a donation that will go towards replacing the roof and making repairs at the shelter's transitional housing facility Annie's House, Harry and Meghan have provided other resources to help meet its immediate emergency response needs. The duke and duchess talked to the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support team, noting their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, as well as with the volunteers and workers on the ground. They also encourage everyone to support the people of Texas in whatever way they can.
On Feb. 17, the shelter, which serves more than 3,700 women and children a year, announced it had temporarily shut down for the first time in close to 40 years due to the major damage, power outages and flooding caused by the weather crisis. On Feb. 20, the shelter shared it was able to reopen thanks to the support it received from 50 states and five countries.
Last week, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their second child, will not be returning as working members of the royal family. And while they lost their royal patronages, the two made it clear they will continue to work with a number of organizations.
"As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," a statement from their spokesperson read. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."