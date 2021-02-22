Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Texas Women's Shelter After Storm Damage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending support to Texas.

According to a tweet shared by the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a donation to help fix its facilities significantly damaged by the recent winter storms. In addition to providing safety, the shelter offers counseling and expert services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

"Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the organization tweeted on Feb. 21. "Through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs. Thank you, Archewell Foundation."

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, also thanked the couple for their help. "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs," she said in a statement obtained by E! News, "it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."