Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner's "Two Moods" in Adorable Birthday Tribute

Weitere : Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & More Celebs Who Slid Into the DMs

Joe Jonas loves every facet of wife Sophie Turner's personality.

In honor of her 25th birthday on Feb. 21, the singer took to Instagram to share two very different photos of the Game of Thrones alum. He included a comical caption referencing the fact that she looks incredibly glam in the first shot, and is quite low-key in the second one that shows her playing with the strings on her hoodie.

"Happy Birthday babe," Joe, 31, wrote. "You have two moods and I love them both equally [purple heart emoji] love you @sophiet."

Sophie clearly appreciated the sentiment, as she responded with, "I love you."

The actress shared a number of other messages from friends and loved ones throughout the day, including posts from Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

She also posted a photo of herself surrounded by a large assortment of helium balloons, including a Mylar "25." She wrote, "Thank you for the birthday wishes 25-ing and thriving to the moon and back."