Ronan Farrow Says He's "Proud" of Sister Dylan After HBO's Woody Allen Docuseries Debuts

Ronan Farrow is voicing support for sister Dylan Farrow amid the debut of HBO's documentary series about their family.

The 33-year-old journalist took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21 to share a photo of himself posing with Dylan, 35. "Proud of my sister," Ronan captioned the shot.

He shared the post on the day that HBO premiered the first episode in its four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow. The project looks at the contentious 1992 custody battle between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow over children Ronan, Dylan and Moses Farrow.

Dylan has previously claimed that Woody sexually abused her when she was 7 years old. In the Allen v. Farrow trailer, she said she hopes the series will address "so much misinformation" regarding this period of her life.

It has been nearly two decades since the Midnight in Paris director was first accused of molesting his adopted daughter. Woody has never been arrested or prosecuted, and he has continually denied the accusations. Back when the accusations initially went public in the 1990s, he said in a statement, "This is an unconscionable and gruesomely damaging manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving motives."