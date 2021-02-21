Wilmer Valderrama and His Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Welcome Their First Baby

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are now proud parents. The couple announced on Feb. 21 that they welcomed their first child, a daughter, who was born on Feb. 15.

The That '70s Show alum wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of himself and Amanda holding their little one, "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter...#ItsJustUs3Now. 02/15/2021."

Amanda posted the same photo and caption on her Instagram.

Stars congratulated the duo on their new bundle of joy. Eva Longoria gushed over the announcement, writing in the comments section of the NCIS star's post, "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Im soooo happy for you both!!! Love u!"

Gabrielle Union added, "Ahhhhhh CONGRATS my friend!!!!!"

Rumer Willis wrote, "Congratulations you guys, so happy for you. I can't wIt [sic] to meet her."

The couple, who announced their engagement on New Year's Day last year, only shared that they were expecting their first child in December. The pair posted their cool, car-themed maternity photoshoot on Instagram, along with that same hashtag, #ItsJustUs3Now.

While the pair only recently started talking about Amanda's pregnancy, the model penned an emotional Instagram post earlier this month about her journey.

She wrote, "As our due date approaches very soon I am filled with so much gratitude and feeling so fortunate that a wave of calmness has been flowing through my body, which is such an unexpected feeling because pregnancy has always been something that has really freaked me out. The entire process, especially/primarily delivery!! It's always been something that I have always been very scared of."