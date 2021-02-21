BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West


Inside Scott Disick's Night Out With Amelia Hamlin and the Kids

Get details on Scott Disick's night out in Miami with Amelia Hamlin and his and Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Weitere: Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick treated Amelia Hamlin and his children to some sweet treats in Miami this weekend and ran into a familiar face.

Scott, 37, Amelia, 19, plus Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6, and a few of the reality star's friends went out for dinner and dessert at the local Sugar Factory restaurant and candy store, a celebrity hotspot, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

"Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy."

The eyewitness added, "Before heading out, they all stopped at the candy retail store and Amelia was helping Penelope scoop candy into her bag, and at one point, Reign noticed his mom in a photo on the wall and screamed, 'Mommy!'"

foto
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

Some of the dishes enjoyed by the group included Rainbow Sliders, Sampler Platter, Chinese Chicken Salad and Club Sandwiches. The adults were also served the Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita Goblet and the Watermelon Patch Goblet with Pitbull's Voli 305 Vodka. Non-alcoholic beverages, including the Ocean Blue and Fuzzy Peach Penguin Mango, were also offered.

For dessert, the group enjoyed Sugar Factory's 24-scoop King Kong Sundae, the Campfire S'mores, Cookie Monster and Princess Make a Wish Insane Milkshakes. Inside the candy retail store, Scott and his group and helped themselves to bags of gummy bears, sour belts, Starbursts, Swedish Fish and more.

Both Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashianas well as their kids, have dined at various Sugar Factory branches across the country over the years. In 2017, he took his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie to the Sugar Factory in Miami where he dined with the children, Amelia and friends on Saturday.

Scott and Amelia, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin, have been seeing each other for the past few months.

They began their trip to Miami last week, during which he debuted platinum blond, and later pink hair. On Friday, Feb. 19, the two were spotted having lunch outdoors in South Beach with the children, some friends and former Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen.

See photos from Scott and Amelia's trip to Miami below:

Sugar Factory
Sweet Treats

Scott appears at Sugar Factory in Miami as Amelia checks her makeup in the mirror behind him. The two dined there with his three kids, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6, and friends.

MEGA
Lunch With Larsa

Scott, sporting newly dyed pink hair, and Amelia have lunch with his kids and friends as well as former Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen and her daughter outdoors at the Miami restaurant Carpaccio.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dinner Is Served

The two sit down to a feast at a restaurant.

TheMegaAgency.com
Miami Vice

Lord Disick stands out in Miami Beach thanks to his platinum blonde makeover. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Think Pink

Right in time for Valentine's Day, Scott's bright pink 'fit is très on point.

TheMegaAgency.com
Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old model is the cat's meow in her animal print bikini. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Rest & Relaxation

An eyewitness tells E! News of their day in the sun, "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time. They looked very much in love."

TheMegaAgency.com
PDA Alert

Scott and Amelia don't shy away from holding hands as they walk along the beach. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Getaway for Two

As the couple enjoy some refreshing coconut drinks, an insider notes, "They were really chill and relaxed with a couple friends."

TheMegaAgency.com
Staying Close

Scott wraps his arm around Amelia's waist as they take in the sights and sounds of Miami. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Work Hard, Play Hard

Scott and Amelia decide against wearing face masks as they mix and mingle with their small crew. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Taking a Dip

The brunette bombshell enjoys a dip in the ocean while Scott stays ashore. 

TheMegaAgency.com
All Eyes on Amelia

The insider says the influencer "was very much enjoying the sun" as she's seen frolicking through the water. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Moving Forward

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's getaway comes one week after he reached an amicable resolution with a rehab center previously accused of leaking a photo from his stay. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Heating Up

The lovebirds were first romantically linked last November, several months after Scott and Sofia Richie ended their three-year relationship

TheMegaAgency.com
Proving the Haters Wrong

In the beginning, Amelia's parents, Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, weren't exactly impressed by the teen's budding romance. A source told E! News at the time that they "believe this is just a phase." 

TheMegaAgency.com
Stamp of Approval

However, as the duo grew closer, a separate insider said Kourtney Kardashian supported her ex and his new love interest. As a source described, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy."

TheMegaAgency.com
Keeping Things Casual

But despite spending so much time together, Scott and Amelia aren't "looking for anything serious," a source told E! News in December. "He is enjoying her company," the insider explained. "She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Monday, Apr. 12 at 9:05 p.m., only on E!

