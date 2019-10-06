Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama Still Love Running Into Each Other Despite Break-Up

Who said exes can't stay good friends?
Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama are proving that that's nothing but a myth.
The This Is Us actress and That '70s Show star ran into each other this weekend at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which took place at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
The pair, who dated in the early 2000s for two years, ran into the Veuve Clicquot event this weekend and were more than elated to have done so.
Moore, 35, shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you, @wildervalderrama." The 39-year-old actor also reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story and added, "Always a joy seeing you my sweet @mandymooremm! [heart emoji] you too."
It's good to see that the two former lovebirds still get along so well, despite their previous relationship. The two ran into each other last year—at the same event—where they also shared a sweet selfie of Valderrama kissing Moore on the cheek.
While Moore is happily married to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, Valderrama was also spotted walking and holding hands with girlfriend Amanda Pacheco at the party.
The two friends have reunited publicly a few times over the years.
In 2016, they bumped into each other on the Paramount Pictures studio lot while shooting their own shows. In 2015, the two attended Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with mutual friends. It's even become an annual Halloween tradition.
"This is a tradition, right?" Moore said in an Instagram Stories video last year while filming Valderrama, walking up a flight of stairs. "It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights," the actor replied.
The A Walk To Remember actress also shared photos from the star-studded event on her Instagram.
In one photo, Moore can be seen posting with friends Emily Schuman, Raina Penchansky, Cristina Thompson and make-up artist Jenn Streicher. The actress also ran into fellow This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley (who plays Kevin of The Big Three) and former co-star Melanie Liburd who played Hartley's love interest and had a 19-episode run.
"We look forward to this day all year. Thanks for having us, @veuveclicquot and @thealist.us! #veuveclicquotpoloclassic," she wrote in her Instagram caption.
The songstress wore a beautiful Lela Rose dress—straight from her Spring 2020 collection—which made Moore look like a walking ray of sunshine.
Hartley's wife, Chrishell Hartley, echoed the sentiment, commenting on Moore's photo, "Such a fun day! You looked like sunshine."
Other stars who attended the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A. included Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Regina Hall, Kaley Cuoco, Christina Hendricks, Busy Philipps, Lea Michele and Rachel Bilson.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz