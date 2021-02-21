Fans Are Confused Over DaBaby's JoJo Siwa Reference in His New Song "Beatbox Freestyle"

Well, this may be the most random celebrity crossover of the year.
On Feb. 19, rapper DaBaby dropped his new track "Beatbox Freestyle," which features some choice lyrics about none other than former Dance Moms star and current YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa. "You a bitch, JoJo Siwa," the artist raps in the new song, sans any context.
Fans were understandably confused. One tweeted, "I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch." Another added, "no cause why did dababy call jojo siwa a bitch?? is it cause she taller than him? his daughter like her music better or sumn?"
A third joked, "DaBaby dissin JoJo Siwa for absolutely no reason. this one of the craziest crossover episodes we've seen so far."
JoJo, 17, isn't the only star that DaBaby, 29, mentions on his track. He also name drops Stevie Wonder and T.I., however, it's unclear why the Nickelodeon star got a shout out. Her face also appears in the rapper's music video for the song.
So far, neither JoJo nor DaBaby have responded to the fan speculation on social media.
The "Kid In a Candy Store" singer is certainly busy at the moment. JoJo took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to share how she's preparing for a new film role.
She shared a video of herself dancing along with the caption, "For the last 3 weeks I've been training and working hard to get back in to technical dancing groove for my Nickelodeon musical movie that we're creating right now 'The J Team'!! I'm so excited for you all to see this project later this year!!"
This comes shortly after JoJo publicly came out with her new girlfriend Kylie, a move that she says made her the happiest she's ever been.
She expressed her happiness in an Instagram video earlier this month, telling her followers, "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome... I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"
Listen to DaBaby's song above.