Fans Are Confused Over DaBaby's JoJo Siwa Reference in His New Song "Beatbox Freestyle"

Weitere : JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine's Day With Girlfriend Kylie

Well, this may be the most random celebrity crossover of the year.

On Feb. 19, rapper DaBaby dropped his new track "Beatbox Freestyle," which features some choice lyrics about none other than former Dance Moms star and current YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa. "You a bitch, JoJo Siwa," the artist raps in the new song, sans any context.

Fans were understandably confused. One tweeted, "I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch." Another added, "no cause why did dababy call jojo siwa a bitch?? is it cause she taller than him? his daughter like her music better or sumn?"

A third joked, "DaBaby dissin JoJo Siwa for absolutely no reason. this one of the craziest crossover episodes we've seen so far."

JoJo, 17, isn't the only star that DaBaby, 29, mentions on his track. He also name drops Stevie Wonder and T.I., however, it's unclear why the Nickelodeon star got a shout out. Her face also appears in the rapper's music video for the song.