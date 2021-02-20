Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She’s Dating Rapper Pardison Fontaine

Weitere : Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 Journey

Megan Thee Stallion has a new special somebody in her life.

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist, born Megan Pete, shared the news that she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine in a Feb. 19 Instagram Live. Calling Pardison her "boo," and "boyfriend," she gushed, "I really like him."

The 26 year old also took the time to defend her new man from haters, saying, "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi cause he is so calm and so sweet. He's so perfect and he wouldn't do anything to hurt me. Just so y'all know."

When a commenter suggested that as a self-proclaimed "hot girl" she shouldn't "simp" over her guy, she clapped back, saying she "never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

The feeling is certainly mutual. On Feb. 19, Pardison shared an Instagram slideshow of his Valentine's Day surprise to Megan, which included a private jet filled with roses, a multi-course menu featuring everything from shrimp, lobster and mac n' cheese, champagne on ice and a hotel room full of rose petals and balloons. He wrote in the caption, "SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST."