Amanda Kloots Gets COVID-19 Vaccine 7 Months After Husband's Death and Defends Herself From Critics

The Talk co-host and fitness star Amanda Kloots has obtained her first coronavirus vaccine more than seven months after losing her husband to the deadly virus, and defended herself amid accusations of skipping the line to get the jab.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, the father of her 20-month-old son Elvis, died of COVID-19 complications at age 41 last July at a Los Angeles medical center. Kloots, who posted almost daily Instagram Story vlogs and inspired fans with her supportive dance videos recorded outside the hospital during his entire three-month stay, made her way to a drive-thru coronavirus vaccine distribution site on Friday, Feb. 19, with their son and two friends to get her first shot.

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself wearing a mask while sitting in a vehicle as a masked healthcare worker administers the vaccine through a window. "I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting."

She continued, "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car. THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms. I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety."