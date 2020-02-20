After the Big Bang: Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Next Chapter

Instagram

Thankfully that turned out pretty all right, the 35-year-old up for her first two Golden Globes Feb. 28, getting nods for Best Actress and Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. "We're...oh my God! I can't believe this," she proclaimed in her entirely endearing reaction to the nominations. "I cannot believe this."

Her other big decision has left her feeling like a winner as well.

After spending the first four years of her romance with Karl Cook—including nearly two years of their marriage—in separate residences, Cuoco listed the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Tarzana, Calif. villa she purchased five years ago from Khloe Kardashian and finally moved in with her husband.

"This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," she admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."

Which brings us to...

"Kaley and Karl talk about having children," a source told E! News ahead of the BBT finale. "They would love to move to a simpler lifestyle and live on a ranch with their horses. Kaley wants her children to be raised riding horses and having a similar country lifestyle that both her and Karl love."