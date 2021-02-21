Inside Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra's Sisterly Bond

With a lot of attention being paid to Nick and Priyanka's speedy engagement, Sophie, who's celebrating her 25th birthday Feb. 21, and Joe became the more under-the-radar couple (relatively speaking, because it's not as if their date nights weren't extensively chronicled). But though the latter had their own obligations (including, for Sophie, a little thing called finishing the final season of Game of Thrones), they remained Nick and Priyanka's biggest supporters as they planned their destination wedding week in India and tried their best to ignore the naysayers who weren't quite buying their rush to the altar.

"Wow," Sophie wrote on Instagram last August. "First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas."

In addition to being front and center in the bridal party pictures, Sophie was there for all the bachelorette festivities in the weeks leading up to the wedding, too, from the red-and-black-themed night out to the silk-pajama-clad sleepover.

Joe and Sophie were first out of the gate in condemning an article published (and eventually deleted) by The Cut after the wedding that questioned whether the newlyweds' love was for real, with Nick's brother first tweeting, "This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."