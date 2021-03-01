The Most Disturbing Moments in Allen v Farrow: Dylan Farrow's Story, Woody Allen's Prolific Career

The question of what Woody Allen did or didn't do was first posed almost 30 years ago. It was just a question that almost no one wanted to think too much about.
Since being accused in 1992 of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, he has directed 26 movies, all packed with major stars, and in 2012 he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (his third career win in that category). He was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes in 2014.
A few weeks later, an op-Ed by Dylan was published in the New York Times. She described the stomach-churning account of the allegations against Woody from when she was 7 years old—and questioned why his career chugged along almost entirely unfettered while her life had been derailed.
Woody responded with his own op-Ed, also in the Times, in which he denied ever harming Dylan and again put the blame for the implosion of their relationship squarely on his ex-partner and onetime muse Mia Farrow. He has accused Mia of turning Dylan against him as revenge for falling in love with the actress' adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. That shocking affair with the young woman 36 years his junior, whom he married in 1997, dominated the headlines and remained a punchline for decades, easily overshadowing the more egregious allegations against him in the collective consciousness.
Twenty-seven years later, Dylan is a writer, married and the mother of a daughter. Her new novel, Hush, came out in October and she's working on a sequel. She has said that she doesn't want this one tragic episode of her life to define her (she actually uses a different name in her personal life, but Dylan Farrow remains her public moniker), telling Elle in a recent interview, "believe it or not, the stuff that I wrote about in that essay does not encompass the entirety of my existence. It's a small part of 35 years of living."
The new four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow, directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and produced by Amy Herdy (the team behind the Oscar-nominated documentary The Hunting Ground, about sexual assault on college campuses) set out to show—with Dylan's participation—that the rest of the world doesn't even know the half of it.
The resolution, or lack thereof, of the allegations against Allen never sat well with some ("my heroes," Dylan referred to those "precious few" in Hollywood who took a stand), and it was called into question after the publication of her essay, which marked the first time that many people had even heard about the case. Meanwhile, Woody's staunchest defenders, men and women, never wavered, citing the report that cleared him and the lack of criminal charges. A-listers continued to line up to work with him. Cate Blanchett, star of Allen's film Blue Jasmine, won all the major awards, including the Oscar for Best Actress, amid the renewed interest into what happened in 2014.
Or didn't happen, as Allen has always insisted.
In a statement released Feb. 21 when the HBO series premiered, Woody and Soon-Yi said: "These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so.
"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO—which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."
Allen v Farrow examines not just the allegations and the explosive custody battle between Woody and Mia, but also what sort of media narrative sprung from the shocking allegations and how all of it only ended up being so much of a blip on Woody's prolific career up until barely two years ago. No matter what you thought before or what you think now, or whether any of it urges your beliefs in either direction, the tragedy of a family undone is palpable. Here are the most memorable revelations from the first two episodes:
Blaming Herself
Dylan, paging through an album full of family photos (not all the ones that were once there, while others were "strategically cropped," she notes) at her former home in Connecticut, explains why she's putting herself through this process of, not just remembering, but once again relaying her experience.
"I think in a lot of ways I've come to understand my feelings better as an adult than I did as a child," she says. "What I was really feeling was that I had let down the little girl that I was before when I couldn't speak about it. I wish that I had been stronger, that I hadn't crumpled so much under the pressure. And I needed in a way to prove to myself that I can face it. Which is probably why I feel so strongly about coming forward now."
An "Idyllic" Childhood
Home videos juxtapose the normalcy—birthday parties, swimming, running around in their backyard, toys scattered all over the place—with the decidedly not-so-normal but familiar aspects of her childhood, such as traveling on private planes, being in her mother's arms on the set of New York Stories and family vacations with her seven siblings, including Soon-Yi. (Mia had seven children already when she met Allen, three biological with her second husband, composer André Previn, as well as four adopted. She adopted Dylan during her relationship with Woody, then he adopted Dylan and Mia's son Moses after he and Mia had Ronan together.)
Allen's there, swimming in the pool, hugging and playing with Dylan. "This is somebody that I love, more than anybody else," she recalls. "And it's taken me a long time to sort of reconcile that you can love somebody and be afraid of them."
A Mother's Regrets
Mia has lived in the same sprawling Connecticut farmhouse for 40 years (Dylan and her family live nearby), a home she still considers "a place of happiness and love" despite everything alleged to have occurred there. She made 13 movies with Allen released between 1982 and 1992, starting with A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy. She adopted Dylan in 1985.
"I haven't spoken publicly about this for decades, but that's the great regret of my life, that I wasn't perceptive enough," she says. "It's my fault, I brought this guy into our family. There's nothing I can do to take that away. I get why people can't believe it, because who on earth could believe that of Woody Allen? You know? I couldn't believe it...I couldn't believe it. Everybody admired Woody so much, loved him. And I did, too."
The Cult of Woody Allen
A slew of film critics and culture reporters speak to just how much of a thing Woody Allen was, starting in the 1970s. The bard of New Yorkers' neuroses, he was hailed as a "Comedy Genius" on the cover of TIME and one of the few writer-directors creating great parts for women, even if the action was usually being filtered through the eyes of one of the various nebbishes he played in the majority of his films. He also wrote and directed so many movies (almost one a year since 1978, wildly varying in quality but all very identifiably his), there was a good chance that at least one of them would snare a person into becoming a lifelong fan, be it Bananas, Sleepers, Purple Rose of Cairo or 1978 Best Picture Oscar winner Annie Hall.
"I grew up feeling really close to Woody Allen. He was always to me, my whole life, extremely appealing," observes Claire Dederer of The Paris Review. "I felt that he represented me, which is a very weird way for a little girl to feel about a middle-aged filmmaker. He has a way of inhabiting something very human that's extremely relatable."
The Early Days
Mia first met Woody at celebrity watering hole Elaine's in New York in 1979, and he invited her to his glittering New Year's Eve party. Not long after, his secretary called her up to invite her to "lunch with Mr. Allen," she went, and so their relationship began. Mia admits she didn't think anyone would want to date a woman with seven children, but there he was (though he "didn't want to meet them at all" at first). In the beginning they lived in apartments across from each other on either side of Central Park. They'd flicker their lights on and off as a way to say "I love you," Mia recalls. Sometimes she'd hang a red towel outside her window as another signal. "Everything about that time was romantic," she says.
He told her he had "zero interest" in kids, but she figured she could balance her family and having a private life, so she continued to see him. Eventually he met her brood and would frequently visit the Bridgeport house once she bought it, but he always maintained his own residence in the city.
Father Figure
Fletcher Previn, the youngest of Mia's three biological sons with André, says Woody was more of a "day-to-day" dad than his own father was at the time. Daisy Previn, who was adopted in 1976, recalls (in an audio-only interview) going to Woody's place with their mom for weekends in the city, the director having set up a room with bunkbeds for the kids.
He did not participate, so Allen v Farrow uses clips of Woody reading the audiobook of his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing to fill in his perspective. In the book, he recalls Soon-Yi being "sullen" when she was a kid, and he particularly bonded with Mia's adopted son Moses (now one of Woody's defenders). When Mia expressed interest in having another child, he morally supported her when she adopted Dylan in 1985, but didn't expect himself to be a hands-on dad. To his surprise, "I quickly found this tiny baby girl adorable. I found myself more and more holding her, playing with her and completely falling in love with her, delighted to be her father."
Mia says Woody was "enchanted" by Dylan, "and I was absolutely thrilled."
Discriminating Dad
Woody endlessly doted on Dylan, as remembered by him in his book, as well as by Mia and family friends in new interviews. He would go to FAO Schwarz before it opened so he could privately shop for toys, and one time, as Fletcher told it, he had Dylan's teddy bear flown first class from one city to another when she left it behind on a vacation, so she wouldn't have to spend one night without it.
So when Mia got pregnant, Woody had no qualms about openly hoping the child would be a girl. When they found out they were having a boy, Woody was "disappointed," Mia recalls. When Satchel (who would one day choose to go by Ronan instead) was born, his mom recalls Woody taking Dylan away so that she could be alone with the newborn, though she wanted to be with both of the children. And Woody remembers in his book that Mia "monopolized [their son's] time, and short of me forcing the issue, he was rarely available."
He claimed Mia was so "delirious" with Satchel, she didn't have much time for the other children. Dylan recalls the feeling slowly starting to be impressed upon her that Mia was more her brother's parent, and Woody was more her parent. "I was Daddy's girl, you know," she says. "I was told that she didn't want me around or that she didn't have time for me, or that she was too busy."
However, home movies show Woody spending time with both kids, and in the series Ronan recalls having a normal father-son relationship with him as a child. "He was my dad, he was raising us," says the journalist, who has been a stalwart supporter of Dylan's since she came forward with her story.
Something's Wrong
"I worshipped him," Dylan says. "He was so funny and he made me feel so special. That's where things get really, really complicated, because threaded throughout all of those good times, there was a lot more going on."
In addition to Mia and Dylan, family friends, including Mia's high school pal Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilman, who dated Mia's son Matthew Previn, recall the "intense" bond between Woody and his daughter. "He followed Dylan wherever she went," Priscilla recalls. Dylan remembered playing with dolls at a friend's house once and looking around and wondering, Why isn't her dad here, like mine would be? "That was my entire frame of reference," she says. "I was always in his clutches. He was always... hunting me."
And then the memories turn to Dylan wanting to hide or just keep playing with Ronan whenever she heard her dad coming. "She started running away from him. She started locking herself in bathrooms," Mia says. "And he would say she was retreating from reality or something, but she wasn't like that when he wasn't there."
Ronan says, "Over time, Dylan went from being outgoing and effervescent and talkative to her having this sadness and this withdrawn quality. And I didn't know as a kid how to contextualize that, but now in retrospect I understand that that was a pattern of something very serious and alarming."
Heinous Memories
Dylan describes having haunted memories of different rooms in the country house and her dad's apartment. She says she remembers getting into bed with her father, both of them in their underwear, and "cuddling," adding, "He would just wrap his body around me, very intimately." Priscilla says she once spied Woody getting out of bed, wearing only his underwear, "and I just kind of turned around and walked the other way because I didn't want him to know that I had seen."
Mia saw them in bed, too, and sometimes she'd see Woody rest his face in Dylan's lap. "I felt that if I felt weird about it, that was on me," Dylan says. Her aunt, Mia's sister Tisa Farrow, recalls a day at the beach, and Woody rubbing sunscreen on Dylan's back. She says he put his hand down the back of her suit and between the cheeks of her bottom—which Mia saw, then snatched the sunscreen away.
Dylan started going to therapy in March 1991, when she was 5. She told the therapist twice that she had "a secret," a revelation that the therapist didn't share with Mia.
Excuses
Mia says she started to feel like a policeman. On one occasion, she saw Woody slap Dylan's hand away from him and, when she asked why, he explained that Dylan had tried to grab for his penis. "So I was comforting her," Mia says, "and at the same time I was thinking, Why would a little girl do that? I tried to push it out of my mind, but what kind of thing is going on that involved private parts, at all? Maybe there were things that I didn't know that might be happening."
Dylan recalls one day at the country house, sitting on the porch with her dad, "and he was directing me on how to suck his thumb, telling me what to do with my tongue." Priscilla says she saw Dylan sucking Woody's thumb, and he told her that it was calming for the child.
When Mia would express concern to Woody over how he was handling Dylan, he'd get explosively angry at being accused of anything, which ended in her apologizing to him. He told her that she needed help. When a prominent psychiatrist who lived in their building in New York told Mia that she saw something off about the way Woody greeted Dylan, Mia thought her boyfriend would respect the doctor's opinion—and he did agree to see a therapist. The therapist told Mia that his conduct was "inappropriate" but not sexual, though it could be perceived as sexual. Woody was showing affection in the wrong way because he had no idea how to behave around children, the therapist explained. He gave her some coping tips and suggestions on how to talk to Woody about it.
"I felt it was under control," Mia says. "I thought things would get better and for a time it seemed that way."
Destroyed
Once Woody was in therapy, he told Mia he wanted to adopt Dylan and Moses, the latter of whom was "over the moon" at the prospect. The adoption was finalized Dec. 17, 1991. "I thought he was my life's partner and I believed in our future," the actress admits. "I thought we were going to go on and have a wonderful life."
On Jan. 13, 1992, Mia stopped by Woody's New York apartment with one of her sons and found a stack of Polaroids—all "pornographic pictures of a woman, a girl." They were of her daughter Soon-Yi, in her first year of college at the time. "They wouldn't put them in Playboy. They were like, I don't know, Hustler pictures or something. Really, really raunchy pictures." Mia remembers "struggling to breath" as she tried to button her son's coat. Shaking, she took the photos and went straight to her apartment across the park, where she found Soon-Yi and told her she had seen the pictures. The girl started to cry.
When Woody let himself into her apartment later with his key, Mia confronted him. He told her he only loved her, that he had made a mistake and "lost control," Mia recalls. She told him to get out. Dylan says she's not sure if she really understood anything that was happening. Dylan's therapist was the one who advised Mia on how to tell Dylan and Ronan what happened. Finding out her father had taken naked pictures of Soon-Yi, Dylan remembers thinking, "Oh, it's not just me."
She Wouldn't Do It His Way
This isn't news, but it bears repeating, as Mia does here, that her marriage to Frank Sinatra (he was 51, she was 21 when they tied the knot) irreparably fell apart because he wanted her to drop out of Rosemary's Baby and she refused. Based on Ira Levin's novel, the film about a woman unwittingly impregnated with Satan's spawn is an enduring classic and boasts Mia's most iconic role.
Art v. Life
Woody would never confirm that the relationship his 42-year-old character has with a 17-year-old high school student played by Mariel Hemingway in his 1979 film Manhattan—considered by so many to be his masterpiece—was based on the romance he had in real life with model Christina Engelhardt.
But Christina says he told her that "of course" she was his muse. She maintains that they met when she was 16 but didn't date until she was 17 (the legal age of consent in New York) and their relationship lasted until she was 23. "I was in love with him, I thought he was magical," she says.
At the time she was busy modeling for Seventeen and Co-Ed magazines and doing advertising campaigns. "I felt I was the lucky one," she says of her romance with Woody. "That's where I was coming from at that time of my life...I had this sex appeal as a young girl and I had trauma. I had been raped four times around the age of 12 to 14 by people my family knew. So I start thinking, Who can I trust? And I trusted him. I'm not saying it's right or wrong or good but I had no one. I had just me. And there was an enchantment aspect of it."
In hindsight, to do it over again she would've focused more on herself and made different choices, Christina says. "I know it's taken a toll on me," she explains. "I know it's taken a toll on how I've been in relationships, trust in relationships. And it's made me a super-vigilant mother. I would not let my daughters go over to an older man's home, no matter what."
More Where That Came From
As of Woody's oeuvre didn't feature enough May-December romances as is, there could've been more. Journalist Richard Morgan speaks of combing through Woody's papers, which are housed at Princeton University, and finding a collection of drafts for both the movies that got made, such as A Rainy Day in New York ("A female college student, 20 or 21… 18 … 18-years-old"), as well as ideas for projects that didn't get made featuring what Richard calls "almost an assembly line" of 16- to 21-year-olds involved with older men.
Power Couple
Mia, Priscilla, Casey and singer Carly Simon (Mia's close friend who lived in Woody's building and was a neighbor for years) recall how Woody's romance with Mia had devolved into an unbalanced relationship in which he held all the cards and she bent herself to his will. The actress remembers him telling her that she was lucky to be automatically in his films every year, that she could be replaced in two minutes. Mia no longer had her own agent—she had Woody's agent, and she bemusedly recalls thinking she probably wouldn't be able to get her own again "because I was old, I was in my 30s."
He Said, They Said
Woody maintains in his book that he was as surprised as anybody to find himself hitting it off with a teenage Soon-Yi, having hardly spent any time alone with her before taking her to a Knicks game at Mia's suggestion (which she confirms, saying she thought it would be good for her shy daughter to get out more). He insists that when he first kissed her, after screening Bergman's Seventh Seal for her at his apartment, she asked what had taken him so long to make a move. He thought they'd have a fling and then she'd meet a guy in college and move on to "a more conventional relationship" (a very similar scenario to how Isaac approaches his relationship with the young Tracy in Manhattan).
Meanwhile, Priscilla says it's now obvious that he was "grooming" Soon-Yi for longer than anyone realized before Mia found those photos. Mia says Soon-Yi would go to Woody's apartment after school, still wearing her uniform, the doorman would show her up and the maid would change the sheets afterward, a whole routine. (Woody has said they didn't start a relationship until Soon-Yi was in her first year of college, in December 1991. Mia insists the visits started when she was still a senior in high school and the doorman testified during the custody trial to that. The housekeeper testified that she found condom wrappers in the trash and would looked to her like semen stains on the sheet during that time period as well.)
Dark Days
After finding the photos of Soon-Yi, seven months after she'd graduated high school, Mia was still in a place where she was entertaining Woody's apologies and assurances that he had made a mistake and wanted to try to make it work with her. And though she needed a couple of weeks off, she returned to the set of Husbands and Wives, which was first released in theaters Sept. 18, 1992. "I don't know how I did it, I could barely look at him," she says. "These pictures kept tearing through the membrane of the day...He was saying, 'We could burn those pictures and have a new start.'" He suggested a joint press conference to clear "the rumors" going around about them.
In a taped phone call between them from the summer of 1992, Mia asks him how he'll defend himself from the truth, that he had sex with her teenage daughter, and he replies, "Well, you'll find out." (Mia says that Woody was the one who first taped their calls, and that one of her kids advised her to also tape them and offered to set up the phone.) Woody says he won't say he had sex with Soon-Yi and says "certainly" when Mia asks if he's going to call it "an affair" instead. To which Mia replies that he's then "blaming Soon-Yi for half of it," and he says, "There's no blame to be had here." Mia counters, "There certainly is. There certainly is."
Mia arranged for Soon-Yi to be a counselor at a summer camp in Maine, but not long after she started, a car arrived and shuttled her back to New York. Mia was told she'd been spending all her time talking on the phone to a "Mr. Simon." In his book, Woody recalls Soon-Yi simply hating the camp and wanting to leave. She moved in with a friend in the city, he says, but before long they were "back together."
Aug. 4, 1992
According to Dylan, that is the day on which Woody showed up for a visit at the Connecticut house, took her up to the attic and sexually assaulted her. Mia and Casey had gone shopping, leaving their kids with Mia's sitter, Kristi Groteke; Casey's sitter, Alison Stickland; and Sophie Bergé, the French tutor Mia had hired for Ronan and Dylan that summer. They had been told that Woody shouldn't be left alone with Dylan.
Kristi later testified in court that, once they noticed Dylan was missing, they looked all over the house. The 7-year-old was gone for about 20 minutes, she recalled.
Mia recalls that Dylan ran up to give her a hug when she got home and the child was wearing a sundress and no underwear. Knowing that sometimes little kids run around without underpants, she just asked the sitter to get another pair. The next morning, however, Casey called and said Alison had described to her seeing Dylan the previous day, sitting on the couch in the TV room. Woody was on his knees next to her and had his face in Dylan's lap, Alison said, and the child was "staring off into space." Alison was "horrified to the core," Casey says.
Aug. 5, 1992
Dylan's therapist was away for the summer, Mia recalls, so she decided to videotape Dylan describing what happened as far as what happened in the TV room. The child is seen, over the course of two days of taping on and off, telling Mia that her dad had been "breathing on my leg" and "squeezed me too hard and I couldn't breathe."
Mia recalls being startled when Dylan then said that Woody had taken her into the attic. He asked her, the child says, "'How about some father-daughter time?'" To which Dylan says she replied, "'Well, okay'...Then he started telling me weird things...then he went behind me and touched my privates." Dylan recalls the encounter in the show and the tape shows her talking about it at 7 years old.
Episodes one and two of Allen v. Farrow are now streaming on HBO Max. Episode three premieres Sunday, March 7, at 9 p.m.
(Originally published Feb. 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. PT)