Garrett Hedlund Reveals the Famous Godfather of His and Emma Roberts' Baby

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garrett Hedlund shared the godfather of his and Emma Robert’s newborn son Rhodes. Keep scrolling for how they made the touching decision.

Imagine being able to namedrop your kid's godparents.

That was certainly the case for Garrett Hedlund. During the Feb. 18 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Four Brothers star shared who will be the godfather for his and Emma Roberts' son.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect not only as an amazing father, an amazing husband and amazing musician, amazing actor," the star began. "And his name is Tim McGraw."

Host Kelly Clarkson, who was super excited about the news, whispered, "That's so crazy cool!"

Garrett then explained how long he's known the country music icon. "We laugh about it because it's been probably over 17 years now that we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son," he recalled. "So, I got to first experience him, you know, as a father in that film—a little more of somewhat an abusive one—but then we did Country Strong together and we've remained such close friends."

He noted knowing Tim's daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie Elizabeth, 22, Audrey Caroline, 19, who he shares with his wife Faith Hill, since they were infants.

Kelly pointed out, "It's kind of cool for him because he doesn't have a boy. He's got a lot estrogen rocking that household." To which the new dad agreed and added, "He feels sometimes singled out."

Garrett then recalled the phone call he had with Tim, when Emma was around 12 weeks pregnant, to tell him his new title. "I called him and the first he said was, ‘I'm the godfather.' So, how could you argue?"

The movie stars welcomed their son Rhodes to the world back in December. Rhodes is the first child the couple has together. 

