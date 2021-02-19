Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Under Investigation, According to Police

Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence made against Marilyn Manson, who has recently been accused of abuse by numerous women, including Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.
Los Angeles police announced the news in a statement on Friday, Feb. 18. Manson, 52, has not been charged with a crime and has not commented on the investigation.
"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the police statement read. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."
While the police did not mention any victims by name, they did note a two-year period during which the "Beautiful People" shock rocker was romantically involved with Wood, his ex-fiancé. Bianco has also recently alleged abuse by Manson at a later point within that time range.
The singer has not responded to the police statement but did recently say in his own statement earlier this month that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.
It was first reported that he and Wood were romantically involved in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They dated on and off until they got engaged in December 2009. But by August 2010, the pair split. In a recent interview, Bianco, who played Ros on Game of Thrones, said she was in a live-in relationship with Manson in the spring and summer of 2011.
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old Westworld actress wrote on Instagram that Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," adding, "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."
After Wood published her post, Manson said in his own Instagram statement, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
Also after Woods published her post, multiple other women publicly accused Manson of abusive behavior in the last 10 years. The singer's record company and talent agency soon dropped him and he was also cut out of TV projects.
Days later, Wood wrote on Instagram, "Brian and I never had a 'BDSM' relationship. We didn't even have 'kinky' sex. We weren't having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time."
Then, in comments published by The Cut last week, Bianco detailed her own past relationship with Manson. The 38-year-old British actress told the outlet that in April 2011, she moved into the singer's West Hollywood apartment at his request and after he promised to help her obtain a work visa.
She claimed Manson dictated aspects of her life like her sleep schedule and wardrobe. Bianco also accused the musician of physical abuse, saying he once repeatedly cut her torso with a knife and that a month after she moved in with him, he chased her around the apartment with an ax. She said she broke up with him in July of that year. Manson has not commented on her remarks.
"I was coerced, I was defrauded, I was transported from the U.K. to the U.S., I was harbored," Bianco later told ABC News, "and then I was coerced into involuntarily servitude, which included sexual abuse and physical abuse."
In a statement to ABC News, her lawyer said FBI agents interviewed Bianco in Los Angeles last week, at their request. He also said Bianco turned over evidence of alleged abuses by Manson, specifically relating to "human trafficking and sex crimes." ABC News said at the time that the FBI would not confirm or deny if there is an active investigation into the singer.
