Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Support for Travis Barker With Music Shout-Out

Looks like Travis Barker has a number one fan.

On Feb. 19, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show a little musical support to her new man. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a screenshot while listening to Barker's song with Trippie Redd, blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly titled "PILL BREAKER."

This musical shout-out comes just days after the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 star went public with their relationship. As E! News previously revealed, the reality star and the musician have been casually since December. "It's been very low-key," a source told E! News in January. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

Apparently, the "Drums Drums Drums" artist has been interested in Kardashian for quite a while.

"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," the insider revealed. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him."