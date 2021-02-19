Halsey Details How Pregnancy Has Impacted Her Body Image and Perception of Gender "Entirely"

Halsey is offering insight into her mindset while expecting her first child.
The 26-year-old "Closer" singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 18 to post a carousel of pics, including a shot showing her growing bump and several food photos. She included a message about how her pregnancy is making her feel about her body and her preexisting concept of gender.
"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long," she wrote. "Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."
She continued, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!"
On Jan. 27, Halsey surprised her fans when she announced via Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The post featured photos of the "Without Me" vocalist holding her baby bump, and Alev commented on it with, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."
When Halsey visited YouTuber David Dobrik's podcast Views on Feb. 9, he gifted her a Tiffany teddy bear, and the singer couldn't have been more delighted.
"Shut up! Are you serious?" she exclaimed. "This is so cute!" She went on to say that this is the first pregnancy present she had received and quipped, "I don't have any friends."