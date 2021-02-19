Sharna Burgess Praises Megan Fox for Raising "Wonderful" Kids With Brian Austin Green

Weitere : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Sharna Burgess has nothing but compliments for the parenting skills of boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro was a guest on Australian daytime chat program The Morning Show on Friday, Feb. 19, where she praised the former couple for the job they've done in raising Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8. Inadvertently, Sharna also made it clear she doesn't know quite know how to refer to Megan, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and Brian have yet to finalize their divorce.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children," the dancer said. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Sharna also shared that Brian and Megan have been able to remain civil amid their divorce proceedings, and that they've made her feel comfortable.

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world," she continued.