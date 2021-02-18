WandaVision Channels Modern Family in Revealing New Clip

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become self aware.
Disney+ has released a new clip from this week's highly anticipated episode of WandaVision to offer us a few more things to speculate about—as if we didn't already have enough speculating about WandaVision to do.
Last week's episode took place on Halloween in the late '90s or early 2000s, and while most of the town was enjoying the holiday, Vision (Paul Bettany) was investigating his situation. He found himself on the edge of Wanda's bubble, and he tried to break through to the other side.
Unfortunately the energy field tore him apart, so Wanda expanded the bubble to save his life. She also ended up bringing in S.W.O.R.D.'s entire base, including Darcy (Kat Dennings). Only Monica (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy (Randall Park), Hayward (Josh Stamberg) and a few of his cronies escaped.
Now its the mid-2000s and Wanda has gone full Modern Family's Claire Dunphy, and for the first time, she's actually directly acknowledging what she's done.
"Look, we've all been there, right?" she says, bathrobe-clad in a very nice familiar-looking house. "Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created..."
Cue the screams of the S.W.O.R.D. agents trying to escape in last week's episode.
Watch the clip below!
Wanda decides to stay in bed and hide under the covers, only to be interrupted by her sons. Their video game is freaking out (like sometimes their controllers turn into Uno cards) and Billy's (Julian Hilliard) head is "really noisy," but Wanda is, as she says, resting.
"As punishment for my reckless evening, I plan on taking a quarantine-style staycation," she tells the camera, mockumentary-style. "A whole day, just to myself. That'll show me."
Hold up, did she say quarantine? Did the pandemic happen in the MCU or is "quarantine-style" a phrase we forgot we used to say in the before times, too?
Marvel boss Kevin Feige addressed the pandemic of it all in a January interview with Variety, saying that for the Marvel characters, the "Blip" (AKA Thanos' snap that erased half of the population) is like their version of the pandemic in terms of an event that affected the entire world.
"As you will see, in a number of our upcoming projects, the parallels where it will very much seem like people are talking about the COVID pandemic," he said. "Within the context of the MCU, they're talking about the Blip."
But why would anyone have needed to quarantine during the Blip? Anyway, it might not actually matter, but the word "quarantine" really threw us for a loop there.
Just three more episodes remain in this season (the only season?) of WandaVision, and we've got absolutely no idea what to expect. We'll find out Friday on Disney+.