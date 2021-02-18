Malia ObamaKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos
EXKLUSIV

Tony Hale's Animated Show Is Back: Watch a Sneak Peek of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here

The Peacock original Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here premieres Feb. 18. Watch an exclusive sneak peek clip below!

von Allison Crist Feb 18, 2021 18:00Tags
TVExklusivAnimationPromisPeacockNBCU
Weitere: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Archibald Strutter is back and better than ever.

That's right: The animated chicken at the center of Archibald's Next Big Thing—a show inspired by the children's book of the same name from Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley—has a new home on Peacock, where a brand new iteration of the DreamWorks Animation project is launching today, February 18.

Aptly titled Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here, the show is the next chapter for not just Archibald, but his trusty sidekick Bea and his three siblings Sage, Finly and Loy, too.

Hale is once again at the helm of the series, serving as both an executive producer and voice actor.

The Veep star will be joined by Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Jordan Fisher (Dancing With the Stars, Hamilton), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy, Fish Hooks), Kari Wahlgren (Ducktales, Rick & Morty), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Thunderbirds Are Go).

foto
Peacock Originals

Get to know some of the stars' characters by watching E!'s exclusive sneak peek clip of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here below!

Top Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

Taylor Momsen on Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression, Substance Abuse

3

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Embraces Her Postpartum Body

In the video, the Strutters' camping trip goes awry when the four kids stumble upon a tribe of primitive cave chickens. An undercover mission ensues, and much to his siblings' surprise, Archibald gives the group a parting gift that may or may not change their course in history. 

Watch it all go down in the above clip, and don't miss the Feb. 18 premiere of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here on Peacock.

foto
Every TV Show on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Top Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

Taylor Momsen on Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression, Substance Abuse

3

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Embraces Her Postpartum Body

4

Taylor Swift Subtly Supports Joe Alwyn's New TV Role

5
EXKLUSIV

Kim Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson How to Win Khloe Kardashian Back