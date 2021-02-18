Paris HiltonKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Mom Is Ending With Season 8 on CBS

Mom will not be returning for a season nine, and its series finale will air May 6 on CBS.

von Lauren Piester Feb 18, 2021 01:19Tags
TVPromisMomEntertainment
Weitere: 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Mom is coming to an end. 

CBS has announced that current eighth season will be the sitcom's last, and its series finale will air on May 6. Season eight was the first without Anna Faris, who left before the season began and was written out when her character, Christy, went to law school. 

Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay released a statement on the end of the series. 

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," they said. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

foto
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Just this week, Allison Janney, who plays Christy's mom, Bonnie, told Ellen Degeneres about what it was like to work on the show without her former co-star. 

"Yeah, it was very odd and she's very missed," Janney said. "Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

She went on to say that the cast was happy for Faris, and grateful that the show was able to continue. 

"We're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women in recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established," she said. "And people love the show so, we're gonna keep telling the stories as long as we can."

Mom followed Christy and Bonnie as they navigated life as recovering addicts. After Christy left, the show began to focus more on Bonnie and her friends from their support group. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner also star. 

Mom's journey is somewhat similar to that of Superstore. Star America Ferrera was written out of the show at the start of season six after she chose to leave, and then NBC soon announced that the comedy would be coming to an end at the end of its current season.  

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wynonna Earp, Shrill, The Bold Type, Animal Kingdom, Black Lightning and Supergirl are also ending with their current or upcoming seasons. Keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows below!

Top Stories

1

Morgan Stewart Welcomes a Baby Girl: Relive Her Pregnancy Journey

2

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

3

Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

Amazon Prime Video
Canceled: The Pack (Amazon Prime)

Lindsey Vonn's Amazon Prime competition series, which featured humans competing alongside their dog companions, will not be returning for a second season. 

HBO
Ending: Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Renewed: The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

The new YA version of Lost will be back for a second season on Amazon Prime.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Top Stories

1

Morgan Stewart Welcomes a Baby Girl: Relive Her Pregnancy Journey

2

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

3

Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

4
BRANDAKTUELL

Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

5
EXKLUSIV

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss