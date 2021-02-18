Mom Is Ending With Season 8 on CBS

Weitere : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Mom is coming to an end.

CBS has announced that current eighth season will be the sitcom's last, and its series finale will air on May 6. Season eight was the first without Anna Faris, who left before the season began and was written out when her character, Christy, went to law school.

Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay released a statement on the end of the series.

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," they said. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."