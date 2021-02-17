It's Heather Gay vs. Lisa Barlow in This Explosive RHOSLC Reunion Preview

Can't stop, won't stop.
In this exclusive clip from part two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, which airs tonight, Feb. 17, co-stars Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow face off—even as the rest of the cast breaks for lunch. The clip kicks off with Lisa sharing Heather's claim that she's manipulating castmate Jen Shah's social media antics.
The Vida Tequila owner comments, "So, you're saying I'm manipulating Jen to go after you on social? That's insane."
As Heather, supported by Whitney Rose, doubles down on this belief, Lisa makes it clear that she doesn't "have that much power over Jen." She adds, "I don't have the energy or time. I would never do that."
In response to this, Whitney chimes in and claims that Lisa thought she wasn't "good enough" to be on RHOSLC. Whitney sounds off, "This woman has put me down over and over to my face, behind my back and that is the goddamn truth."
While Lisa quickly refutes this accusation, Andy Cohen invites the women to break for lunch. He comments, "Ok, this is a good spot to break, and the sooner we get back the sooner we leave. We have a lot more to do."
Although most of the ladies heed Andy's advice, Heather and Lisa can't seem to stop their face-off. Thankfully, the cameras never stopped rolling.
Lisa snaps, "Heather, I know you now. I did not know you before January 2017. I never met you in my life."
The Beauty Lab and Laser boss responds by calling out Lisa for being an alleged hypocrite. "You say you hate drama, you hate lies, you hate all these things," she states before adding, "And you double down on Jen Shah?"
Amid defending her friendship with Jen, Lisa accuses the other women of being triggered by the relationship.
Heather snaps, "Over Meredith?
"Not over Meredith," Lisa defends. "I didn't pick Jen over Meredith. Never."
Yet, Heather believes Lisa did "in a million ways."
Circling back to the Jen drama, Lisa says she's "very direct" with their RHOSLC co-star and not afraid of her. Heather retorts, "Doesn't make you a loyal friend to Meredith just because you call Jen out."
Heather further piles on by accusing Lisa of "trading up" by staying loyal to Jen. Not appreciating this remark, Lisa expresses, "Heather, I would be fine being on an island alone. I am f--king fine with myself. I don't know why this is such an issue for you."
Refusing to go in circles with Heather, Lisa says she will only move forward—something Heather has no interest in doing.
Watch the dramatic scene play out in the exclusive clip above.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs tonight, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).