Watch the Spine-Chilling Trailer For Peacock's John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise Docu-Series

One of America's most notorious serial killers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Peacock released the bone-chilling trailer for its six-part true crime docu-series, John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise. As teased in the NBCUniversal streaming service's new preview, the upcoming true crime program, which premieres March 25, will take a closer look at the dark crimes committed by Gacy, who was known as the "Killer Clown."

According to Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise follows "the chilling story of one of the world's most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day."

In a past interview from prison, Gacy—who died at age 52 by lethal injection in May 1994—said, "I had no need to talk to the media, they were looking for sensationalism and they were looking for the monster."