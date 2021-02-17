Paris HiltonKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Join Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross & Jen Atkin to Celebrate the Launch of Keys Soulcare at Ulta

Don't miss out on the Ulta Beauty Edition of the Keys Soulcare Lounge this Thursday!

von Emily Spain Feb 17, 2021 19:54Tags
E-comm: Keys Soulcare Ulta EventRich Fury/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Keys Soulcare is now available exclusively at Ulta!

In celebration of Alicia Key's skincare line hitting Ulta shelves, the singer turned skincare mogul is hosting a special live event this Thursday. Available free to beauty gurus and curious fans alike, the Ulta Beauty Edition of the Keys Soulcare Lounge will feature musical performances and conversations about beauty, empowerment and the importance of self-care. 

Joining Alicia will be fellow Ulta Beauty superstars Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross, OUAI x Mane Addicts founder Jen Atkin, and Ulta Beauty Collective members Ty Alexander and Darryl Dzapasi. All you have to do is tune into KeysSoulcareLounge.com/ultabeauty or @keysoulcare social channels like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm on Thursday! 

In the meantime, you can shop Alicia's Keys Soulcare, Tracee's Pattern Beauty and Jen's Ouai. For our favorite products from each brand, scroll below!

Keys Soulcare Review: How Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Really Holds Up

Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream

Packed with ingredients like malachite, bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this moisturizer will help with concerns like uneven texture, loss of hydration and dullness.

$30
Ulta

Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser

With just a pump of this clarifying cleanser, the transformative blend of Manuka honey, turmeric and chamomile will gently remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.

$20
Ulta

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Is your hair in need of some extra TLC? Just apply to wet hair and enjoy extra-hydration, curl definition, and the sweet scent of neroli, rose and patchouli.

$42
Ulta

Pattern Hydration Shampoo

Perfect for curlies, coilies & tight texture hair types, this moisturizing formula with keep your hair hydrated with ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice, coconut oil and honey.

$38
Ulta

Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum

Help strengthen your hair, keep your curl cuticles soft and protect against moisture-loss with this luxurious hair serum.

$25
Ulta

OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray

Ouai products have been a staple in our haircare routine for years! This hair spray will give your locks workable texture and added hydration.

$26
Ulta

OUAI Medium Hair Conditioner

With a blend of strengthening keratin, nourishing babassu and coconut oils, and kumquat extract, get ready for a silky, hydrated and smooth mane.

$28
Ulta

OUAI Curl Creme

Take care of your precious curls with this creme's powerful mixture of chia, coconut, babassu and linseed oils.

$32
Ulta

For more beauty inspiration, check out Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz's Pretty Basic x Tarte Collection is Anything But Basic.

