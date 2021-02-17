Why Clare Crawley "Finally Caved" and Reunited With Dale Moss After Their Breakup

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' love story might not be over just yet.
After a super-speedy engagement and sudden split, The Bachelorette stars appear to be on a path toward reconciliation after reuniting in Florida.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, fans spotted Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Venice, Fla. The causal pair both wore sneakers and black workout pants, along with sunglasses.
An eye witness told E! News that the exes hung out at the downstairs bar at Nokomo's Sunset Hut that night, enjoying a couple drinks during their hour and a half chat. "They were all smiles," the insider said. "They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them."
Fans are now wondering if they have officially made up. So what's really going on between them that led to this cross-country meetup?
A source close to Clare exclusively told E! News, "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."
The source went on to explain, "She's been trying to move on but it's been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him."
According to the source, Dale wants to prove to her that he's a good guy, noting that Clare forgives him for the drama that led to their split and wants to be on good terms with him. "They aren't back together but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out," the insider added.
Dale announced on Jan. 19 they had called it quits, two months after their engagement aired on ABC. Initially, E! News learned he broke it off because he wasn't ready to get married, leaving the hairstylist "completely devastated," according to a close source.
However, multiple sources familiar with the situation told E! News that the real reason behind their breakup was Clare suspected the former football player of cheating on her throughout their relationship with real estate agent Eleonora Srugo. However, a source close to Dale E! News he has remained faithful.
Ten days after the stars went their separate ways, Clare reflected on the hardships in her life over the past year that led her to be in a "dark place."
"I was struggling pretty bad and I held it in for a long time and I think it manifested in other ways and kind of built up and was just heavy and a lot," she shared in an Instagram Live. "I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn, because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other."
More recently, she tried to move on from life's challenges by changing up her hairdo. On Feb. 6, the Sacramento native showed off her new pink locks, saying, "I've been wanting to have some fun."
As for Dale, he came out and said the split "has f--king rocked" him. "The situation with Clare, it's f--king sucked, you know," he said on Instagram. "And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things... and there really isn't one."
The athlete added, "I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt."
While it seems as though Clare and Dale are on good terms, Bachelor Nation fans will have to see what happens next with the former couple, who quickly fell in love and left together during the fourth episode of The Bachelorette.
E! News has reached out to Clare and Dale for comment.