Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider's Explosive RHONJ Fight Explained

Well, that escalated quickly.

Tonight's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started off with a literal bang as Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider went to battle in the opening foreshadowing scene. Within the first 45 seconds, the co-stars were screaming at each other and Teresa had called Jackie a "c--t" no less than 10 times.

Then, "3 Days Earlier" flashed across the scene and the usual season premiere intros were underway. So how did Teresa and Jackie get here so quickly? Let us explain.

Most of the season 11 premiere centered around a birthday party for Jackie's husband Evan Goldschneider. During the bash, Teresa stirred up drama by bringing up rumors that she allegedly heard about Evan to all of the other Housewives (except Jackie).

"I heard he like does stuff at the gym, does he?" she asked sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

"Like, why do I hear rumors about Evan?" Teresa questioned Margaret Josephs. "Have you ever heard that Evan does stuff at the gym? Like when he goes to the gym, he screws around."