Prince Philip, 99, Hospitalized in London After "Feeling Unwell"

Prince Philip has been hospitalized in London.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16 after "feeling unwell." However, the palace's message notes that Philip's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his doctor. He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

Shortly after the news was released, NBC News Royal Commentator Camilla Tominey tweeted that Philip's condition is "not thought to be Covid related. He walked in unaided. Queen remains at Windsor Castle."

Queen Elizabeth II's husband—who retired from royal duties in 2017—was previously hospitalized in Dec. 2019 for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. Four days later, on Dec. 24, he was discharged ahead of the Christmas holiday and headed to Sandringham. As the palace shared, "His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."