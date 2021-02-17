Dance Moms' Kevin Cosculluela Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor Students

Kevin Cosculluela, who appeared on Dance Moms, was arrested for allegedly abusing two of his underage students.

According to online court records viewed by E! News, the 25-year-old dance instructor was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Orange County, Fla. and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct toward two minors. He entered not guilty pleas to the charges, which include two counts of sexual activity with a child of age 16 or 17, two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer and one count of lewd or lascivious conduct.

In an arrest warrant obtained by E! News, Kevin is accused of allegedly abusing the victims in 2020 after starting private instruction with them through Peaches Dance and Music in Orlando. One victim alleged Kevin "forced" her into performing oral sex on him and used Snapchat to solicit nude photos.

Per the arrest warrant, a second victim alleged Kevin solicited nude photos via Snapchat and inappropriately touched her while in dance class.