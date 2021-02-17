Selena Gomez’s "Real Life" Photo Is a Big Time Mood

Weitere : Selena Gomez's New Song "De Una Vez" About Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez is literally all of us in quarantine.

The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to give her 210 million followers her take on Instagram vs. reality. In a series of polaroid photos, the "Wolves" artist first showed off a series of glam looks, including a shot of the Disney alum in a leather dress.

Following the Fast and Furious vibes, the star posted a photo of herself wearing eyeglasses and a thick white robe while holding a mug and blanket. She captioned the pic, "K but real life lol."

And the chill mode is totally understandable as Selena is filming a new TV show and creating new music right now—who needs the glam look all the time?

As fans may recall, Selena recently released new Spanish-speaking songs "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro and "De Una Vez" from her upcoming Spanish album REVELACIÓN, which is slated to drop March 12.