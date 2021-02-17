Eva Mendes Says Parenting Her Daughters With Ryan Gosling Is "Challenging" During Pandemic

Weitere : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

For everyone experiencing difficulties while raising kids amid the ongoing pandemic, Eva Mendes is right there with you.

The 46-year-old Hitch star shared a photo to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 15 of herself wearing a cozy gray robe. In the caption, she offered support for fellow parents who have opted to give up any pretenses for the time being.

"Full on Mom mode," she wrote. "I've graduated from my man's sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?)"

She acknowledged that she is up to any challenges that she may face to ensure the best for 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amanda, the two daughters she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

"These days my kids are getting my full on attention," Eva continued. "It's challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here's a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I'd share..."