Why Tyler Posey Describes His Experience on OnlyFans as "Mentally Draining"

Tyler Posey is baring it all.

In recent years, the Teen Wolf star hasn't shied away from discussing why he loves being in the nude. Case in point? Take one look at his Instagram feed, and you just might see his ass-ets on full display.

Since peeling back the curtains on his lifestyle, the 29-year-old actor has taken on new ventures, including joining OnlyFans—a subscription-based platform where content creators can earn money from their fans. And now, it appears Tyler is ready to open up about his latest gig.

Speaking exclusively to E!'s The Rundown, the MTV star candidly shared what it's like to be on OnlyFans. Spoiler: It's not what you'd expect him to say.

"OnlyFans is bizarre. It's really, sort of mentally draining," he admitted to E!'s Erin Lim. "You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."