Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz Were in the Same Quarantine Pod Together, Proving the Squad is Still Alive

Taylor Swift's squad is still going strong.

Through her "Bad Blood" days are over, Taylor has convinced us the quarantine pod is basically the new version of her infamous squad.

And Zoe Kravitz continues to make the cut.

In December, NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein told Women's Wear Daily that Taylor helped the publication do a virtual photoshoot of Zoe for a big winter issue.

Evidently, Zoe was in London filming for The Batman with Robert Pattinson, while Taylor has been flying between Nashville and London to spend time with her family as well as boyfriend Joe Alwyn's clan. All the while, it seems the friends have been hanging out with each other across the pond, as part of the same pandemic pod.

"Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she's shooting a movie," Jake said. "And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist."

The Paris-based photographer, Christopher Anderson, gave Taylor instructions on camera angles over Zoom, so the magazine could get photos of the High Fidelity star while still social distancing. He even gave Miss Swift a "special thanks" shoutout on Instagram after the "Great Performers" issue was published.