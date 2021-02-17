Mia Farrow Calls Woody Allen Relationship Her Life's "Great Regret" in Trailer For Allen V. Farrow

Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow, are ready to revisit the controversial custody battle that captured the nation's attention in 1992.
In a new trailer for the four-part HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, released on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Farrow family recalls how their seemingly picture-perfect life unraveled as Mia battled Woody Allen for custody of three of their kids, Ronan, Dylan and Moses Farrow.
The bombshell docuseries will chronicle Mia and Woody's relationship, as well as their bitter breakup. Mia recalls this period of her life, telling the cameras, "I was over the moon happy—but that's the great regret of my life. I wish I'd never met him."
Mia also details the moment she allegedly found graphic photos of adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in Woody's home, describing how she "struggled to breathe" as she realized what may have transpired between the director and the then-20 year old, who he went on to marry in December 1997.
Woody and Mia's biological son Ronan, now an acclaimed journalist, describes learning about the events of 1992 and 1993 through court documents, saying, "My reaction was, 'Well, holy s--t.'"
As for Dylan, who claims Woody sexually abused her when she was 7 years old, she hopes Allen v. Farrow will address "so much misinformation" surrounding this chapter of her life.
Nearly 20 years have passed since the Annie Hall director was first accused of molesting his adopted daughter. Allen was never arrested or prosecuted, and has repeatedly denied the accusations, telling the press in a statement at the time, "This is an unconscionable and gruesomely damaging manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving motives."
According to Woody, Mia made the accusations in retaliation after learning he and Soon-Yi were romantically involved. Mia denied this claim at the time.
Dylan recently spoke to Elle about the abuse she allegedly faced, telling the magazine she's still hurt by Allen's fans, who said she made the claims up. "This is something that I'm literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn't'? I was there, you weren't. Go away," Dylan reflected. "It's crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse."
All this and more will be further unpacked when the four-part docuseries premieres on HBO Max on Feb. 21.