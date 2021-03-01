Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso

Weitere : Jason Sudeikis Suffered From Imposter Syndrome on "SNL"

"Smells like potential."

These wise words by Jason Sudeikis' titular character in Ted Lasso ring true as the Apple TV+ comedy faces two potential wins at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globes. And we couldn't be more excited for the show and Sudeikis, who just took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy.

Released in August of last year, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach (Sudeikis) as he tries to coach a fledgling English Premier League team. SPOILER: Coach Lasso has no experience coaching soccer (or how the rest of the world calls it, football).

The comedy became a sleeper hit thanks to word of mouth—and we couldn't be more grateful. In fact, while we were a bit late to the Ted Lasso bandwagon, it has since become our re-watch of choice as the coronavirus pandemic powers on.