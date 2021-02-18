Paris HiltonKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Go Inside Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian's Baby Nursery and Playroom

Before welcoming their first child into the world, Team USA Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian and his wife Hallie teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a nursery and playroom.

von Mike Vulpo Feb 18, 2021 14:00Tags
Nathan Adrian's baby nursery is built for a champion.

Before officially becoming parents, the Olympic swimmer and his wife Hallie Adrian made some final touches to their baby girl's nursery and playroom. With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was ultimately able to create spaces grounded in modern furniture, but still filled with plenty of warmth.

"For the nursery, we wanted a comfortable/cozy space because it creates an open environment for people to spend time together in," Nathan explained. "Especially for the playroom, we wanted it to be a space that was functional. We wanted that room to be a place that baby Adrian goes to actually play and that we read/spend time together in."

As for Hallie, she was excited to find sustainable products that are free of toxins. "We love that the furniture is not only made with eco-conscious materials but is also GREENGUARD certified and screened for thousands of bad chemicals," she shared. "Even the bedding is organic!"

foto
Back in October, Nathan and Hallie first announced on Instagram that they were expanding their family. Fast-forward to Feb. 12 when the eight-time Olympic medalist revealed baby Parker had arrived.

"Welcome to the world Parker Jacquelyn Adrian!!!" Nathan shared on social media. "You are loved more than you can know right now but we have plenty of time to show you. I am already on that nap train, but more importantly @halpal12 is already off to a great start being the best mom a girl could have!"

For a sneak peek at the baby nursery and playroom, keep scrolling below.

Pottery Barn Kids
Home Sweet Home

Before welcoming their baby girl into the world, Nathan Adrian and his wife Hallie Adrian worked with Pottery Barn Kids to create the perfect nursery. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Sleep Tight

When it's Miss Parker's nap time, her proud parents will get things comfortable with help from the Xo knit baby blanket.

Pottery Barn Kids
Dresser Dreams

Hallie chose the west elm x pbk modernist extra-wide dresser & topper set for her daughter's nursery. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Let the Sun Shine

Whether it's the sun or stars shining bright outside, the new parents built a spacious space for family and close friends to visit.

Pottery Barn Kids
Playtime

When designing the playroom, both Hallie and Nathan had to include a wooden cooking and eating set as well as plenty of plush toys. As for that Hug Life wall light, it's available online too.  

Pottery Barn Kids
Read On

For the baby's playroom, mom and dad included an assortment of books including Finding Kindness, You Matter, and Same, Same But Different. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Toy Time

As many parents know, you can never have too many activities to keep your little ones happy at home. For young kids, try the Plan Toys x pbk bunny stacker.

Pottery Barn Kids
Ready to Go

After Nathan announced the arrival of his baby girl, the Olympic swimmer received congratulations online from Michael PhelpsConor Dwyer and more athletes. 

Pottery Barn Kids
The Perfect Touch

Pottery Barn Kids' giraffe-shaped wicker basket might just be the perfect accessory for any baby nursery. 

