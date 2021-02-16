Rose Leslie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kit Harington

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a baby coming—and now the little one is here.

The Game of Thrones alum and Death on the Nile star are officially parents after welcoming their first child together. Harington and Leslie confirmed the news by stepping out with their newborn in London on Feb. 16. His rep also confirms to E! News that the couple welcomed a baby boy and they are "very very happy!"

Back in September 2020, the actress debuted her growing baby bump in a photo shoot for U.K. digital magazine MAKE, simultaneously confirming the couple had a baby on the way. While the new mom disclosed virtually no other details, she did briefly touch on life at their weekend Tudor manor in East Anglia.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she told the website. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful."

A month later, Leslie again addressed the private couple's baby news. "I am thrilled to be expecting," she told The New York Post, "and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"