Johnny Galecki Hilariously Calls Out Ex Kaley Cuoco's Anniversary Note to Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco wrote a touching note to husband Karl Cook for their five-year anniversary and her ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki had a message of his own. Keep scrolling to see the comment.

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating a relationship milestone, but not without a few laughs.

The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram to celebrate her five-year anniversary with her husband Karl Cook

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Karl sharing some PDA with face coverings on. "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook !"

Karl returned the sentiments in the comments, writing, "This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!!! I love you so much honey!"

And while the message was super sweet, Kaley's ex-boyfriend and The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki appeared to take issue with the caption given the time they spent together, commenting, "Um."

As many fans may recall, while Johnny and Kaley were a couple on TV, they also dated in real life for two years, which was roughly season one through three of the popular show.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

In response, Kaley took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her sending a text to the actors with an article about the comment. She wrote, "LOL," to which John replied with a, "Ha!"

During a Nov. 2020 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the actress spoke openly about her relationship with the star.

"We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend," she said. "We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."

