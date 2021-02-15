Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official on Valentine's Day

Weitere : Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker are moving their relationship further up the court.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted about the athlete on social media for the first time as she shared a playful pic of the pair to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Valentine's Day post shows Devin, 24, lying on top of Kendall, 25, near the kitchen sink while she has a big smile on her face. She did not caption the cute shot but did include a simple white heart.

Later in the day, she shared a pic of an opened bottle of red wine next to a decanter, perhaps offering a hint at what her Valentine's plans entailed. She had also reposted mom Kris Jenner's pic showing a bouquet of roses that Kendall sent her for the love-centric day.

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020, and then in Los Angeles the following month over Memorial Day weekend. In August, they enjoyed a night out at Nobu Malibu with Kylie Jenner.