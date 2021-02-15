Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official on Valentine's Day

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker are moving their relationship further up the court.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted about the athlete on social media for the first time as she shared a playful pic of the pair to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 14.
The Valentine's Day post shows Devin, 24, lying on top of Kendall, 25, near the kitchen sink while she has a big smile on her face. She did not caption the cute shot but did include a simple white heart.
Later in the day, she shared a pic of an opened bottle of red wine next to a decanter, perhaps offering a hint at what her Valentine's plans entailed. She had also reposted mom Kris Jenner's pic showing a bouquet of roses that Kendall sent her for the love-centric day.
Kendall and Devin were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020, and then in Los Angeles the following month over Memorial Day weekend. In August, they enjoyed a night out at Nobu Malibu with Kylie Jenner.
A source told E! News in August, "She's excited to have him out in L.A. so they can spend some in person time together. They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family."
The insider added at the time, "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now."
The Phoenix Suns star raised eyebrows last month when he shared a bikini pic of the model to Instagram. He captioned it, "Whew," and added a panting emoji.
See Kendall's post in our gallery below, and keep scrolling to check out how more stars enjoyed this year's Valentine's Day.