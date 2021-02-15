Michael B. Jordan Wants to Be Seen for Who He Really Is

Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan doesn't want to be defined by labels. In the launch of Coach Conversations, a new YouTube series from the fashion brand, the actor sits down for a conversation on all things culture, community and creativity.

In a new clip from the second episode of the monthly series, Michael is joined by rapper Cordae in the studio and virtually by The Cut Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner to talk about his experience in the public eye as a Black actor. As Michael explains, "It doesn't have to be this line in the sand of being like, 'Oh, you're the Black actor.' You know what I'm saying? Why can't I just be an actor?"

He continued, adding, "That can't happen unless you walk through it, unapologetically in who you are, and not scared to walk your truth on a daily basis."

The Black Panther performer shared that defying expectations is something he, Cordae and Lindsay all have in common.