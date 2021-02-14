BREAKING

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry
Meghan & HArryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Said About Son Archie and Parenthood

Archie Harrison is about to a big brother! Celebrate Meghan Markle's pregnancy with a look back at her and Prince Harry's most poignant insights into becoming parents.

von McKenna Aiello, Samantha Schnurr Feb 14, 2021 19:47Tags
BabySchwangerLife/StylePromi-KinderPaareRoyalsPrince HarryPromisMeghan Markle
Weitere: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship Journey

Sussex, party of four! 

On Sunday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are expecting another baby.

The news comes nearly two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first little one, son Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

While much has changed for the former Suits actress and British royal since they officially took on the titles of mom and dad, their shared love for parenthood has not. 

In fact, Meghan and Harry's respective relationships with their own mothers, Doria Ragland and the late Princess Diana, have helped inform their approach to raising Archie, and serve as the cornerstone of their nonprofit foundation, Archewell

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother," the couple wrote in a letter shared to Archewell's website. "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."

foto
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

With another baby on board, so begins the next chapter of Meghan and Harry's life together—a chapter both have been looking forward to separately and together for years.

Celebrate Meghan's pregnancy with a look back at their most poignant insights into parenthood.

Top Stories

1
BRANDAKTUELL

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Prince Harry

2

Former Model Rebecca Landrith Found Dead Along Pennsylvania Highway

3

All the WTF Moments From Britney Spears' Interview With Diane Sawyer

REX/Shutterstock
Looking Towards the Future

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their engagement and sat for their first joint interview. Naturally, the topic of future kids came up. 

"Of course, you know I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry said at the time with Meghan smiling beside him. 

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Proud Pops

Following Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Getty Images
Waiting for That Special Someone

Fatherhood is a subject that—along with marriage—has long trailed Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's younger son. 

"There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now'... And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush. I think... I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children," he admitted to People back in May 2016, shortly before meeting his future wife. 

Getty Images
Uncle Harry

"I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's gonna happen," he told Sky News back in 2015 when asked if the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte made him think about settling down. "Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process that one has to go through."

Shutterstock
Archie's Firsts

Harry and Meghan found a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic through baby Archie.

"In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally," Meghan shared in October 2020. "We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Harry added, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire
Planning for Her Little One

Years ago, Meghan even made a purchase with her future daughter in mind.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Joys of Motherhood

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum following Archie's birth. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

 

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Changed for Good

Harry reflected on the lessons he's learned since becoming a parent during a speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019.

He shared, "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Sgt Paul Randall/MoD/PA Wire
Speaking Candidly

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggles as a new mom amid scrutiny by the British tabloids in a 2019 ITV documentary.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging," she explained. "And then when you have a newborn, you know...especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed its, yeah, well I guess." 

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Doting on Archie

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," Prince Harry shared during a speaking engagement in 2020, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Top Stories

1
BRANDAKTUELL

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Prince Harry

2

Former Model Rebecca Landrith Found Dead Along Pennsylvania Highway

3

All the WTF Moments From Britney Spears' Interview With Diane Sawyer

4

Tayshia Adams Talks Chris Harrison's Defense of Rachael Kirkconnell

5

Ashley Judd Is Hospitalized After Suffering “Catastrophic” Injury