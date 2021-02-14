These Couples Prove Black Love is Real And Everlasting

Black History Month is usually a time of the year when people choose to highlight the significant contributions and impact Black people have had on the country and world in the past and today.

While the month is a time to acknowledge how far the Black community has come and how far there still is to go, it is also a time to rejoice and celebrate. In fact, February 13 is National Black Love Day, a holiday celebrated annually since it was created in 1993 by Ayo Handy Kendi. And we take an opportunity to highlight love, especially Black love. So, scroll on for the couples new and old who embody what it truly means to be Black and in love.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington

Married for over 35 years, Denzel and Pauletta Washington have proven not even turning down a proposal twice can stop real love. The actor explained to People in 2018 there is no secret to his long lasting nuptials: "I do what I'm told. I keep my mouth shut!"