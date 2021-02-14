9 Festive Foods on Goldbelly to Help You Celebrate Mardi Gras at Home

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get your party treats just in time for Mardi Gras this Tuesday!
Although the special holiday is commonly associated with eccentric parties and parades in New Orleans, food is at the center of all Mardi Gras celebrations. And since the day might look different than in past years due to the pandemic, you can still celebrate from the comfort of your own home with delicious foods that hail from Southern Louisiana. From Creole cuisine and King Cakes to crawfish spreads, Goldbelly has you covered for all your Carnival celebrations!
To check out our favorite dishes and treats for the special holiday, scroll below!
10 lb. Boiled Cajun Crawfish Pack From Louisiana Crawfish
Feast on this incredible boiled cajun crawfish spread! This pack serves 3-6 people, and includes 10 pounds of large, freshly boiled, and seasoned Cajun crawfish.
Mardi Gras King Cake Guts From Cakeyall
Now everyone can have their own mini king cakes! Each jar features cinnamon swirl vanilla cake made from scratch, chopped pecans, homemade cream cheese frosting, Mardi Gras sprinkles, and, of course, a plastic baby.
Cajun Bread Pudding Kit - 2 pack From Gourmet Butcher Block
Whip up Gourmet Butcher Block's legendary bread pudding in your own home! In this kit, you'll get 2 Cajun Bread Pudding Mixes, 2 Vanilla Cream Sauces and 2 Baking Pans.
Traditional New Orleans King Cake From Maurice French Pastries
King cakes have become synonymous with Mardi Gras! The iconic cake features cinnamon-infused, hand-braided brioche bread, a creamy icing glaze, topped with purple, green, and gold sugar, colorful bead necklaces, doubloons, and, of course, the plastic king cake baby. Not to mention, Maurice French Pastries was named "Winner of the People's Choice Award for Best King Cake" at the 2016 New Orleans King Cake Festival.
Legendary Seafood Gumbo From Commander's Palace
You'll want to savor every bit of this Creole staple! Each package serves 4-6 people and includes 2 quarts of Seafood Gumbo. And for an additional charge, you can add on two loaves of mouth-watering garlic bread.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya From Parkway Bakery & Tavern
Indulge in Parkway Bakery & Tavern's iconic Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya! Whether it's Mardi Gras or a regular night-in, this jambalaya will leave everyone stuffed and satisfied.
Mardi Gras Jester Cake From Gambino's Bakery King Cakes
Every Mardi Gras celebration needs a festive cake! Especially when it's from a legendary New Orleans bakery that has been serving up king cakes and other treats since 1949.
Crawfish Pot Pies - 4 Pack From Tiny Pies
Once these delicious pies arrive on your doorstep, just pop them in the oven and pretend like you made them from scratch! Each pack includes 4 pot pies filled with Louisiana crawfish tail, plump Gulf shrimp, tomato, celery, onion and Creole seasoning.
Original Muffuletta Sandwich- 2-Pack From Central Grocery Muffulettas
These delicious sandwiches are filled with ham, salami, mortadella, swiss, provolone, and a signature briny marinated olive salad made with olives and other tasty pickled veggies. Everyone will be fighting for seconds!
For more food must-haves, check out 8 Mouth-Watering Pizzas on Goldbelly!