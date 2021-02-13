Score Up to 90% Off During Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Britney SpearsShailene WoodleyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Feb 13, 2021
Attention shoppers, along with all of the amazing Presidents' Day 2021 sales going on, you can also score deals on all of your favorite brands at the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale!

Now through 2/15, score up to 65% off tops for the family, up to 70% off sweaters, up to 60% off boots, up to 70% off outerwear, an extra 25% off clearance and so much more!

Although there are thousands of items marked down, we've rounded up 7 sale finds that we think you'll love!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

You might want to buy two of these cult-favorite blankets because we know from experience that everyone will call dibs on this blanket for movie nights! Crafted with a cozy knit material, this blanket is perfect for bundling up after being in the cold.

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress

With 13 prints to choose from, you'll have to stock up on this $20 dress. It's 80% off!

$128
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's High Neck Commuter Jacket

This Levi's Jacket is 80% off! You better grab it while you can because it's such a great deal and so stylish.

$160
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Convertible Crossbody

Get this bag and other incredible designer bags on sale! You'll save $217 on this colorblock bag.

$279
$62
Nordstrom Rack

Modern Designer Colorblock Long Sleeve Poncho

For only $16, you can get this versatile waffle knit poncho!

$27
$16
Nordstrom Rack

TIMEX Unisex Navy iConnect Resin Strap Smartwatch

This splash-resistant watch tracks your steps, monitors your heart rate, sleep and activity. And it's only $28!

$75
$28
Nordstrom Rack

BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Moto Jacket

With four different hues, you can throw this leather moto jacket on with any outfit!

$98
$34
Nordstrom Rack

—Originally published on Feb. 12, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT

