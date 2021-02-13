Teresa Giudice Talks First Valentine's Day Plans With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her very first Valentine's Day with new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is revealing how she and her man are spending their low-key V-Day weekend, telling E! News exclusively, "He's surprising me, I don't know what we're doing. And Sunday we'll be home with the kids, I'm gonna cook, make pasta and sauce."
The Bravo star added, "I don't like to go out on Valentine's Day, it's crazy. Even though I know all the restaurants are opening up in the city, which is great. But Sunday I just like to stay home with the family."
Just the other day, Teresa gushed to E! News that her four daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana have already given Luis their stamp of approval after several months of dating.
"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," she shared, adding that her ex-husband Joe Giudice agrees. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."
"Everything's really good," she gushed. "I'm so happy. He's amazing, he's beautiful inside and out. He's really special."
Teresa also shared the serendipitous story of how she and Luis met. "I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home," she revealed.
"I know my [late] mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me. They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me," Teresa added. "Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premieres this Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
