Teresa Giudice Reveals What Ex Joe & Their Daughters Think of Her New Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shares exclusive details about her romance with Luis Ruelas, reveals the sweet way they met they met and more!

Teresa Giudice has the look of love again and it's all thanks to her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her relationship like never before in an exclusive interview with E! News. In fact, the Bravo star credits her late parents for her budding romance.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me. They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me," Teresa told E! ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."

Teresa and Luis' meeting really was fate as she explained, "I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home." They've been together ever since.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

"Everything's really good," she gushed. "I'm so happy. He's amazing, he's beautiful inside and out. He's really special."

Teresa's four daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana have already given Luis their stamp of approval. "They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," she shared, adding that her ex-husband Joe Giudice agrees. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."

Teresa says she and Joe don't get nervous talking about their dating lives with each other. "We didn't share until we needed to, you know?" she said. "So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn't tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I'm happy for him."

Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Reulas' Steamy Romance

As for whether Teresa would ever get married again in the future, she revealed, "I don't know. I have no idea. I have no idea what's going to happen. I hate answering questions for the future because I remember doing that when the show first started and then look what happened. So I just like to talk about the future. I'm all about whatever is meant to be is meant to be."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more scoop on the drama to come this season.

Catch up on RHONJ on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Teresa Giudice

After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list her home to create a new chapter for herself and her daughters. Ready to get back in the dating game, she surprisingly meets someone new and her personal life becomes the talk of the town yet again.

Jackie Goldschneider

When cheating rumors swirl around her marriage, Jackie questions her relationships with the women. Will she be able to move forward, or will she decide that her fate lies with a new circle of friends?

Melissa Gorga

With her kids growing up quicker than she wants, Melissa is forced to have some uncomfortable conversations. Meanwhile, Melissa's business continues to thrive, and she becomes increasingly independent, but as she and Joe head into their 16th year of marriage, different views about the direction of their life going forward makes them both call into question the future of their relationship.

Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer struggles to deal with the lingering awkwardness with Melissa, along with her parents' marital issues due to the pandemic. With her father now living with her, she unleashes trouble in her relationship with her mother. And, as she continues to defend her father, Jennifer begins to wonder whether the fissures between them can ever be healed.

Margaret Josephs

Margaret's home renovations are finally coming about during quarantine, and with a fruitful career under her belt, she decides to write a book revealing the secrets to her life and success in business. But looking back on her past opens old wounds and puts a strain on her relationship with her husband, Joe. Will she have to write a new chapter?

Dolores Catania

On the edge of turning 50, Dolores is feeling and looking her best after a tummy tuck and the extra time she is spending with her kids. But keeping secrets from David proves to be tricky, and pressure mounts when the other women question if she's settling for less while their commitment plans still loom.

