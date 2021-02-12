Dr. Jill Biden Puts a Heartwarming Spin on the White House Lawn Decorations Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Weitere : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Dr. Jill Biden is finding a way to spread cheer this Valentine's Day.

The First Lady, who is a college educator, shared photos of the White House lawn in a Feb. 12 Instagram post, which showed giant pink, red and white hearts decorating the grass. Each heart is painted with a different word promoting positivity, including healing, courage, kindness, family, unity and gratitude. Every piece of decor is also signed "Love, Jill," which was hand painted on by Dr. Biden.

Followers loved the design, with many people pointing out that it's clear Dr. Biden has an education background. One wrote, "This is what happens when there is a TEACHER in the White House."

Another added, "This looks like a teacher designed this." A third shared, "@flotus I am so happy that you are our First Lady. Educated and full of love."

Dr. Biden, who was also previously the Second Lady of the United States during her husband Joe Biden's time as Vice President, had a simple reason for wanting to decorate the lawn for Valentine's Day. In an interview with CSPAN on Feb. 12, President Biden confirmed that his wife's "favorite" holiday is Valentine's Day.